Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.04 and last traded at $135.23. Approximately 262,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,664,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.