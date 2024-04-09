Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,590,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650,834 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $494,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 677,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

