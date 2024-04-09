RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $95.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.76.
A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX
Insider Buying and Selling at RTX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Price Performance
RTX stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RTX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.