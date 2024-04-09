Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Insider Acquires £19,979.26 in Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pink acquired 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £19,979.26 ($25,287.00).

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

RICA remained flat at GBX 267.50 ($3.39) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,665.00 and a beta of 0.24. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.50 ($3.93).

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Featured Stories

