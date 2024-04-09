Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises about 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,252,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 157,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,974. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

