Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.45 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002887 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00106963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015928 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99000003 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.