Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.50. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 461,804 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 657,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 434,460 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 242,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

