Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $46,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $363,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,358. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

