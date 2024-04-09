Sather Financial Group Inc Has $53.04 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 3.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,877. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
