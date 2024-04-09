Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Markel Group worth $36,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,313,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $18.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,490.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,481.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,447.31. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,272.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.