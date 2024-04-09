Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 314 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 4.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.13% of Ross Stores worth $58,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $503,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,267. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.