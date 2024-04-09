Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (ATR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on May 10th

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:ATR opened at GBX 457.18 ($5.79) on Tuesday. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 464 ($5.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,688.89 and a beta of 0.53.
Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile
