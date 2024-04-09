Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,472,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,331,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,725,000 after buying an additional 1,468,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. 6,494,876 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.