Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.96. 1,727,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,290. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

