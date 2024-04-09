Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.0 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.28. The stock had a trading volume of 314,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.09.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

