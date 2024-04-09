Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

DIA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,581. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.24 and its 200-day moving average is $367.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

