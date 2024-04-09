Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. 895,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,105. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

