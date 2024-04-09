Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.61. 19,614,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,501,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

