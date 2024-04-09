Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.24. 1,611,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

