Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 743 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.79. 1,363,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,005. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

