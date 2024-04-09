Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.7% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.04. The company had a trading volume of 128,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.82 and a 200 day moving average of $475.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

