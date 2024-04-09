Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.67

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 10150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

