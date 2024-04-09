Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

