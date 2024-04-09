Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $38.84 during trading on Tuesday. 3,964,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.