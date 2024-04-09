Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,859. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.