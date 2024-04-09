Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,855. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

