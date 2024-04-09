Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

