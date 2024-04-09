Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 7,050 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $41,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $148,096,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,118. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average is $219.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

