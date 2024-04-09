Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Silicon Laboratories worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,161,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after buying an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,567 shares during the period.

SLAB stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. 65,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.42. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $174.91.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

