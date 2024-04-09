Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 36,000 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 2.1% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.17% of ANSYS worth $54,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $344.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

