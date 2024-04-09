Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of InMode worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in InMode by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

INMD stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

