Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.03 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,522. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

