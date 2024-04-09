Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $65.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $65,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.88. 215,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

