Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 106,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

