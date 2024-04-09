Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,281. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

