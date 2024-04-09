Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,002 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 7,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $767.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.73.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

