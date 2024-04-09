Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of Atlanta Braves as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

