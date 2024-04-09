Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 240,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,570. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

