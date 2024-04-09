Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 156.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.19. The company had a trading volume of 918,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,889. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $2,002,150.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,116,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $2,002,150.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,116,151.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,966,246. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

