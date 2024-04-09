Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $3,173,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,118. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

