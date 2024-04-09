Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,176 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 372.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

ZTS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.37. The stock had a trading volume of 662,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,245. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.35. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

