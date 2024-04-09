Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $966.22. The company had a trading volume of 206,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $929.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.14. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $482.74 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.77.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

