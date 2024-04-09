Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $238.49. The stock had a trading volume of 419,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,127. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

