Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

SHW traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.82. The company had a trading volume of 350,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,282. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

