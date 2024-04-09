Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.71. 1,191,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

