Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

