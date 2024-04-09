Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,765 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,057,000 after buying an additional 533,417 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.81. 324,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,133. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

