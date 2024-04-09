Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 914 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded down $6.85 on Tuesday, hitting $559.08. 269,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

