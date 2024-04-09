Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,982. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.21.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
