Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 100,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 813,558 shares of company stock worth $68,880,474 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

